PPMC reviews LESCO performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC) has organised a Zoom meeting to evaluate the performance of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company).

The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that in the meeting, the PPMC General Manager Saqib Jamal and LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider represented their respective organisations.

The LESCO chief briefed the meeting about the company's recovery, losses, meter replacement and electricity theft. LESCO Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Chief Engineer (Operation) Muhammad Abbas and all SEs (Superintending Engineers) were also present in the Zoom meeting.

The PPMC GM Saqib Jamal instructed all the officers to improve recovery and take more effective measures to reduce line losses, besides giving targets to the officers in the month of September. He said that all officers should complete their targets and ensure uninterrupted supply to the LESCO customers. He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against officers for negligence in this regard.