PPMI trains 2070 officers in FY19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI), a premier training institute under the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform trained 2070 officers against a planned target of 1150 officers and arranged 33 courses against a target of 29 courses in FY 2018-19.

The PPMI had been organizing trainings and endeavoring for capacity building of officers of the Government of Pakistan as well as provincial and state governments including autonomous and semi-autonomous organizations.

Trainings organized by PPMI were on a variety of topics including project planning and management, says a statement issued by the planning ministry.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for progress of Pakistan and his focus on building public sector capacity for better service delivery to the people of Pakistan, training in this area is of paramount importance.

The Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform was pursuing the vision of the prime minister under the leadership of Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Secretary Zafar Hasan.

PPMI had achieved new milestones by surpassing its planned targets in FY 2018-19.

PPMI, in the near future, was also planning to offer trainings to the public sector officers from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries as expressed by Director General, ECO (Dr. Hadi Sulmanpur) during his visit to PPMI and Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform on 15th March, 2019.

As part of the series of capacity building activities being arranged by PPMI, training was organized for officers of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), recently, from July 8-26, 2019. This customized course was especially designed and organized by PPMI for officers of OEC keeping in view the modern trends, international best practices and latest tools and techniques.

The aim was to provide on job training to them and to consolidate and improve their skills relevant to their job requirements. The prime objective of this training was to improve their service delivery to the people of Pakistan.

A total of 10 officers of the OEC participated in the three weeks assessed training modules. The certificate award ceremony was held on August 8, 2019 in which certificates of completion were awarded to the graduating officers by Director General, PPMI, Dr. Muhammad Ali Noor.