PPMZO Took Out Rally To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army In Naudero Town

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PPMZO took out rally to show solidarity with Pakistan Army in Naudero town

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Patriotic Movement Zindabad Organization (PPMZO) on Saturday took out a rally to show solidarity and support for Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police, in Naudero town the Constituency of PPP Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The rally started from Jag Chowk Naudero, which marched on various roads and thoroughfares and concluded at Allahwala Chowk Naudero(Larkana).

The rally was led by PPMZO Central Chairman Liaquat Abaro, Vice President Younis Ali Abro, Nazar Hussain along with several others.

A large number of people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army, armed forces, Rangers and Police.

While addressing the rally PPMZO Central Chairman Liaquat Abaro said Pakistan's eternal sacrifices for the country condemn the incident of May 9.

He termed May 9 a black day in the country's history when miscreants damaged the residence of the Corps Commander, the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other government property in Lahore, KPK and Islamabad.

He strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

The speakers Vice President Younis Ali Abro, Nazar Hussain and others said that during the protest, the workers of the political party used derogatory words about the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them are intolerable.

They expressed that every Pakistani has a democratic right to express their feelings within the ambit of law and morality and no one has the right to insult the offices of the Pakistan Army and the statues of our martyrs.

They said that the leadership of Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association and the para medics and other members of the association and declare war against the enemies of the country.

The speakers also demanded the government bring to justice the criminals involved in the May 9 terror attack and immediately bury this evil calamity created in the country so that the people of Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief.

More Stories From Pakistan