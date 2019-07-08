PPO organises 48th Int. letter writing competition

Pakistan Post has organized the 48th international letter writing competition for young people (2019) under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post has organized the 48th international letter writing competition for young people ( 2019 ) under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland

Around 1,239 young students below the age of 15 year from different schools all over the country participated in the competition, said a news release.

Letters attempted by the students were adjudged to be winning first three positions were namely Kamran lmran S/o Muhammad lmran Shaheen, Sameen Habib D/o Mirza Habib Ahmad and Novera Shakeel D/o Shakeel Ahmed got first, second and thirds position respectively.

All the above three winners will be awarded Cash Prizes for Rs.20,000/- (1st Position Holder), Rs.10,000/- (2nd Position Holder) and Rs.5,000/- (3rd position holders) alongwith Postage Stamps Albums and Certificates of merit under the signature of Director General Pakistan Post in prize distribution ceremonies to be held in cooperation with the educational institution concerned on the eve of the World Post Day on October, 9.

The best letter of Kamran Imran, Class IV-A FG Junior Public school Buller Lines Chaklala, Rawalpindi has been sent to the International Bureau of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland for inclusion in the competition organized by the UPU.

The UPU will select three best entries from amongst those submitted to it by all the Postal Administrations.

The top three winners will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively bearing relevant inscription and their Names and albums of UPU official postage stamps.