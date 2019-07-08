UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPO Organises 48th Int. Letter Writing Competition

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:24 PM

PPO organises 48th Int. letter writing competition

Pakistan Post has organized the 48th international letter writing competition for young people (2019) under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has organized the 48th international letter writing competition for young people (2019) under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland.

Around 1,239 young students below the age of 15 year from different schools all over the country participated in the competition, said a news release.

Letters attempted by the students were adjudged to be winning first three positions were namely Kamran lmran S/o Muhammad lmran Shaheen, Sameen Habib D/o Mirza Habib Ahmad and Novera Shakeel D/o Shakeel Ahmed got first, second and thirds position respectively.

All the above three winners will be awarded Cash Prizes for Rs.20,000/- (1st Position Holder), Rs.10,000/- (2nd Position Holder) and Rs.5,000/- (3rd position holders) alongwith Postage Stamps Albums and Certificates of merit under the signature of Director General Pakistan Post in prize distribution ceremonies to be held in cooperation with the educational institution concerned on the eve of the World Post Day on October, 9.

The best letter of Kamran Imran, Class IV-A FG Junior Public school Buller Lines Chaklala, Rawalpindi has been sent to the International Bureau of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland for inclusion in the competition organized by the UPU.

The UPU will select three best entries from amongst those submitted to it by all the Postal Administrations.

The top three winners will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively bearing relevant inscription and their Names and albums of UPU official postage stamps.

Related Topics

World Young Rawalpindi Switzerland Shakeel October 2019 Gold Silver Bronze Pakistan Post Post All From Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy Rains Displace Over 2,700 Rohingya Refugees ..

26 seconds ago

Balochistan industries dept to provide employment ..

27 seconds ago

Rustavi 2 Anchor Who Insulted Putin Must Be Extrad ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh pays tribute to Edhi

30 seconds ago

Earthquake Hurts 67 in Southwestern Iran - Reports

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.