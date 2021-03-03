UrduPoint.com
PPP Accuses PM Of Using Influence Over Senate Polls, Complains CEC

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:43 PM

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar bokhari has moved the complaint before Election Commission of Pakistan, saying that PM Imran Khan held a meeting with National Assembly members and assured them of giving them Rs 500 million funds.

ISLAMABAD: ( Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) complained Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using his influence over Senate polls today (Wednesday).

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, the PPP Secretary General, filed the complaint before Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that PM Imran had arranged a meeting with members of the assembly ahead of Senate elections and assured them to give funds worth Rs500 million.

The female members of assembly have admitted that the premier had approached them, therefore, a strict action should be launched against the PM for violating electoral code of conduct, the letter demanded.

On the other hand, voting for high-stakes elections of the Senate is underway through secret ballot in the Parliament House and provincial assemblies of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lawmakers are voting for 37 vacant seats of the Senate as 11 Senators from the Punjab have been elected unopposed.

Two senators will be elected from the Federal capital, eleven from Sindh and twelve each from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was tough competition between Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Senate elections, and on other hands, Fauzia Arshad of PTI and Farzana Kausar of PML-N were also fielded for the polls.

