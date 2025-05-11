PPP Accuses PTI-led KP Govt Of Widespread Corruption, Administrative Collapse
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of widespread corruption and administrative collapse during its tenure.
He was addressing a gathering of PPP office-bearers and workers at the residence of PPP Divisional President Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel here Sunday.
Bacha stated that the PPP remains a true people’s friendly party, while PTI pushed provincial institutions to the brink of collapse through mismanagement and corruption.
He was of the view that the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated severely, and the people are now ready to reject PTI’s policies.
He announced that a grand rally under the banner of “Save the Province Movement” will be held in Peshawar on May 26, with thousands of party workers expected to participate from across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan.
The organization of this rally aimed to express public no confidence over PTI’s governance.
Highlighting PPP’s political strength in the region, Bacha said the party won two provincial assembly seats, one national assembly seat, and three tehsil chairmen positions in Dera Ismail Khan.
He attributed the success to the public-oriented politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi, and the Miankhel family.
He also congratulated Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel for being elected as President of the Dera District Bar Association from the Chief Minister’s constituency, despite pressure and financial incentives offered by opponents.
Other key speakers at the event included MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi, Sardar Ehsanullah Khan Miankhel, Tehsil Chairman Daraban Sardar Humayun Khan Gandapur and several senior lawyers and party leaders.
Former MPA Nawabzada Mazhar Jameel Alizai and numerous party loyalists were also present on this occasion.
In a significant development, leaders with differing views within PPP participated in the meeting, marking a new chapter of intra-party unity. MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi listened patiently to workers' suggestions aimed at strengthening the party.
Bacha emphasized that India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan was met with a strong, daylight response from the Pakistan Armed Forces, winning the hearts of the nation.
The PPP leader revealed plans to hold a workers’ convention after Eid at the residence of MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi to bridge gaps between old and new party members.
Divisional President Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel claimed that the PPP is the voice of the poor and working class.
MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, pledging to strengthen it at the grassroots and follow the leadership’s decisions with unity and discipline.
Sardar Ehsan Khan Miankhel also praised the Pakistan Armed forces response to Indian aggression.
He added that the “Save the Province Movement” is aimed at exposing the corruption of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and his cabinet.
