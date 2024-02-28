PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Finance Secretary Rana Jawad has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to undermine national sovereignty by sending a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Finance Secretary Rana Jawad has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to undermine national sovereignty by sending a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he emphasized that for the PTI, it's not about upholding the constitution, law, and democracy, but rather about serving their personal interests. He pointed out the contradiction of PTI members writing to the IMF while simultaneously taking oaths in Parliament, citing it as evidence of their political hypocrisy. Rana Jawad asserted that with stable governments in the center and provinces, Pakistan will progress towards both political and economic stability.