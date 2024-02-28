PPP Accuses PTI Of Undermining National Sovereignty
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Finance Secretary Rana Jawad has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to undermine national sovereignty by sending a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Finance Secretary Rana Jawad has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to undermine national sovereignty by sending a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he emphasized that for the PTI, it's not about upholding the constitution, law, and democracy, but rather about serving their personal interests. He pointed out the contradiction of PTI members writing to the IMF while simultaneously taking oaths in Parliament, citing it as evidence of their political hypocrisy. Rana Jawad asserted that with stable governments in the center and provinces, Pakistan will progress towards both political and economic stability.
Recent Stories
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies30 minutes ago
-
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation28 minutes ago
-
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget28 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative31 minutes ago
-
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK31 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges31 minutes ago
-
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD33 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore33 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters33 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled30 minutes ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs1 hour ago