PPP activists join PTI

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The leading political families of Union Council Totoai Seelay Patay announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The brother of Pir Musavir Khan MPA, Pir Mohammad islam Ghazi was the chief guest while district leadership of PTI including Mohammad Rasool Khan, Akhtar Hussain and Dost Mohammad addressed the ceremony.

On the occasion, the workers of Pakistan People's Party including Abdul Hameed Khan, Mohammad Younas and Shair Khan announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing the ceremony, Pir Islam said that PTI government was taking concrete steps for providing relief to masses and various developmental schemes were initiated in this regard.

He said that economic stability in the country is now being established and era of development and prosperity was starting very soon.

He also assured to resolve problems confronted by locals at their doorstep and said that people would enjoy the fruits of friendly policies of PTI government very soon.