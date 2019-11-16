UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Activists Join PTI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:34 AM

PPP activists join PTI

The leading political families of Union Council Totoai Seelay Patay announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a ceremony held here on Thursday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The leading political families of Union Council Totoai Seelay Patay announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The brother of Pir Musavir Khan MPA, Pir Mohammad islam Ghazi was the chief guest while district leadership of PTI including Mohammad Rasool Khan, Akhtar Hussain and Dost Mohammad addressed the ceremony.

On the occasion, the workers of Pakistan People's Party including Abdul Hameed Khan, Mohammad Younas and Shair Khan announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing the ceremony, Pir Islam said that PTI government was taking concrete steps for providing relief to masses and various developmental schemes were initiated in this regard.

He said that economic stability in the country is now being established and era of development and prosperity was starting very soon.

He also assured to resolve problems confronted by locals at their doorstep and said that people would enjoy the fruits of friendly policies of PTI government very soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ghazi Government

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.