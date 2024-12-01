Open Menu

PPP Advocates Dialogue And Responsibility Amid Political Crises

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that Pakistan should remain the top priority for all political parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the integrity of the state and the welfare of its people must be the foremost concern of every political leader.

“Pakistan’s existence ensures our collective political future”, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had consistent stance that political disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

He urged the CM KP and other provincial leaders to focus on public welfare and fulfill their constitutional responsibilities to address the people's issues.

The provincial government must act responsibly, as dissatisfaction among the people with the provincial leadership is evident, he added.

In response to a question, Wahab remarked that invoking Governor’s rule should be considered a last resort, not the first solution.

