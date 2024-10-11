PPP aims for broad political consensus on constitutional courts, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday said that political consensus is the key to resolving the nation's challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a joint draft of the impending constitutional amendment will soon be agreed upon with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), paving the way for broader political agreement among other parties as well.

“The PPP’s draft is already prepared and has been shared with Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman. We aim to achieve consensus across the political spectrum on this issue,” he stated.

PPP has advocated for constitutional courts to handle constitutional matters separately from criminal and civil cases, ensuring a more efficient justice system, he added.

Bilawal said that the PPP wanted to establish constitutional courts at both the Federal and provincial levels. Addressing concerns over the potential creation of a parallel judicial system, Bilawal firmly rejected the notion, clarifying that the PPP only seeks a clearer division of powers and responsibilities to accelerate the delivery of justice.

Answering a question, he said that while securing the necessary numbers for the proposed amendments was crucial, forging a political consensus remains PPP’s top priority.