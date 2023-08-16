PPP aims to strengthen democracy: Malik Farooq

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :President PPP Hazara division Malik Farooq after assuming responsibilities at the Abbottabad Press Club on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party's Primary mission is to strengthen democracy and uphold the constitution.

President People's Labour Wing Abbottabad district, former MMA Sajida Tabassum, Zulfiqar Qureshi, Saeed Gul, former district president Sardar Abrar Ahmed, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Sarfraz Khan, PPP Provincial Vice President Malik Farid Muhammad, Saeed Gul, Muhammad Saeed, Naeed Gul Abbasi also addressed the occasion.

Embracing the legacy of leaders like Founder Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the PPP has carved its mission to navigate the country through myriad challenges and lead it towards a brighter future, adding he said.

President Malik Farooq expressed his belief that Bilawal Bhutto, a prominent figure within the party, is destined to be the nation's future Prime Minister.

President Malik Farooq emphasized the undeniable history of sacrifices made by the Pakistan Peoples Party in its pursuit of democratic values.

He highlighted the monumental contributions of leaders and countless workers who, through their sacrifices, solidified the bedrock of democracy.

He said that undeterred by challenges, the PPP has consistently played a pivotal role in reinforcing democratic institutions. In recent times, the party's support has proven instrumental in disengaging the nation from complex political scenarios.

President Farooq further projected the party's strength, stating that in the upcoming elections, the PPP is poised to emerge as the largest political entity nationwide, it aims to form governments across all four provinces, including Punjab, with Bilawal Bhutto slated to assume the role of Prime Minister.

Reflecting on the party's internal dynamics, President Farooq said that the aspect of differing opinions among PPP leaders and workers is natural, asserting that it facilitates the identification and resolution of actual concerns. He lauded the impressive performance of PPP candidates in the last general elections, securing substantial votes based on people's expectations.