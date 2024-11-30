Open Menu

PPP AJK Chapter Celebrates 58th Founding Anniversary Of Party

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : November 30 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2024) The 58th founding anniversary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The celebrations were marked by a commitment to uphold the legacy of the party's founders, Chief Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Participants renewed their pledge to continue working for the progress and prosperity of the country as a whole, with a special focus on the needs of the suppressed and neglected classes of society.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the founding anniversary of the party were hosted in various parts of AJK including the district headquarters under the auspices of local units of the PPP AJK chapter. The ceremonies were followed by special programs to mark the significance of the founding anniversary of the party.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid rich tributes to the founder chairman of the PPP late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and late Mohterma Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing their lives for the nation and the country, particularly for the downtrodden class of the society.

In Mirpur district, special ceremonies were held under the auspices of the local leaders of PPP AJK at Naangi House.

While addressing the ceremonies hosted to observe the day, speakers paid rich tributes to departed leaders of the party including Shaheed ZAB and Shaheed BB for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of democracy and democratic values and for the sovereignty, solidarity and integrity of the country and the nation.

Speakers said the best way to pay rich tributes to the departed great souls of ZAB and BB was to continue the mission and ideologies of the martyred founding father of the PPP Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed BB to make the country economically strong and prosperous besides bringing it in the ranks of the developed nations.

Paying rich tributes to the two martyred leaders of the party, speakers said " shaheed ZAB preferred to go to gallows and shaheed BB laid down her life without comprising in the principles by rendering meritorious services to the nation and most particularly for maintaining the national unity, solidarity, and cohesion among the people of all the four provinces of the country as well as AJK besides for the promotion of democracy and maintaining democratic norms and values in the country".

