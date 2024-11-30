PPP AJK chapter celebrates the 58th founding anniversary of the party

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Like various parts of the country, the 58th founding anniversary of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) was celebrated on Saturday across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday with fabulous zest, coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the party’s founder, Chief Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Benazir Bhutto for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation in general and the suppressed and neglected classes of the society in particular.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the founding anniversary of the party were hosted in various parts of AJK, including the district headquarters, under the auspices of local units of the PPP AJK chapter. The ceremonies were followed by special programs to mark the significance of the founding anniversary of the party.

Addressing these ceremonies, speakers paid rich tributes to the founder chairman of the PPP, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and late Mohterma Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing their lives for the nation and the country, particularly for the downtrodden class of the society.

In Mirpur district, the 58th 'Founding Day' of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was celebrated with full zeal and respect.

Special ceremonies were held under the auspices of the local leaders of PPP AJK at Naangi House and Hotel Jabeer to mark the day with fabulous zest, respectively, with former city mayor and ex-advisor to the AJK government Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf and former AJK prime minister Ch. Abdul Majeed as chief guests of the ceremonies, respectively.

This APP AJK correspondent reports that while addressing the ceremonies hosted to observe the day, speakers paid rich tributes to departed leaders of the party, including shaheed ZAB and shaheed BB, for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of democracy and democratic values and for the sovereignty, solidarity, and integrity of the country and the nation.

Speakers said the best way to pay rich tributes to departed great souls of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto was to continue the mission and ideologies of the martyred founding father of the PPP, shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and shaheed BB to make the country economically strong and prosperous besides bringing it in the ranks of the developed nations.

APP/ahr/378