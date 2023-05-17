PPP AJK Chapter delegation calls on President Sultan

A level PPP AJK Chapter delegation, led by former President Pakistan Peoples Party, AJK and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House and discussed current affairs in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : A level PPP AJK Chapter delegation, led by former President Pakistan Peoples Party, AJK and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House and discussed current affairs in AJK.

The meeting discussed various issues, particularly the prevailing political situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting also took a strong exception to the Indian government's contentious decision to hold a meeting of G-20 nations in occupied Srinagar and termed it as an open blatant violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The delegation was comprising Sardar Javed Ayub, Syed Bazal Naqvi, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, and others.

Adviser to AJK president Sardar Imtiaz Khan was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, former ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Dewan Chaghtai and Dr. Ansar Abdali also had a detailed meeting with President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and discussed the current political situation in the backdrop of the fall of the disqualified ex-AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan-led PTI government in Azad Jammu Kashmir.