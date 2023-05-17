UrduPoint.com

PPP AJK Chapter Delegation Calls On President Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

PPP AJK Chapter delegation calls on President Sultan

A level PPP AJK Chapter delegation, led by former President Pakistan Peoples Party, AJK and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House and discussed current affairs in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : A level PPP AJK Chapter delegation, led by former President Pakistan Peoples Party, AJK and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House and discussed current affairs in AJK.

The meeting discussed various issues, particularly the prevailing political situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting also took a strong exception to the Indian government's contentious decision to hold a meeting of G-20 nations in occupied Srinagar and termed it as an open blatant violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The delegation was comprising Sardar Javed Ayub, Syed Bazal Naqvi, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, and others.

Adviser to AJK president Sardar Imtiaz Khan was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, former ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Dewan Chaghtai and Dr. Ansar Abdali also had a detailed meeting with President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and discussed the current political situation in the backdrop of the fall of the disqualified ex-AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan-led PTI government in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set dead ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set deadline for Sindh LG winners to c ..

26 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves release of funds fo ..

51 seconds ago
 Nawaz flays double standards in justice system

Nawaz flays double standards in justice system

52 seconds ago
 Sanctioned Goods Come to Russia via Central Asian ..

Sanctioned Goods Come to Russia via Central Asian Countries - EU Official

55 seconds ago
 US Crude Oil Weekly Balance Up 5Mln Barrels, Most ..

US Crude Oil Weekly Balance Up 5Mln Barrels, Most Since February - Energy Agency

58 seconds ago
 Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorne ..

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswo ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.