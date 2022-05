PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing solidarity with Yasin Malik

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter would launch a protest against India aggression and show solidarity with Kashmiri leader Yasim Malik on May 25 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter would launch a protest against India aggression and show solidarity with Kashmiri leader Yasim Malik on May 25 (Wednesday).

President AJK Ch Muhammad Yasin urged all the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), party ticket holders, office bearers and workers to reach relevant Districts and Tehsil Headquarter to raise voice against serious violence and atrocities inflicted on Hurriyet leadership detained in various jails across India.