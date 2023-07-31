Open Menu

PPP-AJK Paid Rich Tributes To Ghazi-e-Millat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:08 PM

President, Pakistan People Party (PPP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Ch Muneer Hussain Advocate on Monday paid rich tribute to Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on his 20th death anniversary

According to details, a condolence reference was held by his party (PPP) in a simple but impressive manner, to mark the 20th death anniversary of Sardar Ibrahim Khan, the founder President of Azad Govt of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, observed.

On the occasion, Muneer said about the deceased leader's life (from 1915 to 2003), and said that his life has been a mixture of many ups and downs but he never compromised on his ideals.

Reiterating his pledge to continue the mission of the deceased leader the PPP leader said, "Kashmiris will continue the freedom struggle until the last drop of blood".

He said that the Modi government's barbarism and brutality won't deter the valiant people of Kashmir from pursuing their cherished goal for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that Kashmiris would never compromise their identity and rights. "India wants to erase the political, religious and cultural identity of Kashmiris", he observed adding that the Modi government's 5th August 2019 move was part of this plan.

Referring to Kashmiris unconditional love and affinity with the people of Pakistan, the PPP AJK Chief said " there is none so far as the state of Pakistan is concerned over the ugly conditions of innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State, unleashed by Indian occupational forces in the occupied territory, he added.

PPP, AJK President concluded that given the volatile situation in the region, it was imperative that the United Nations and Islamic countries must take immediate practical and effective notice of India's expansionist designs and help resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully once and for all without further delay.

