PPP AJK rejects postponement of election proposal by NCOC.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PPP-AJK) turned down a suggestion of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to postpone general elections for two months.

President PPP-AJK Chaudhary Latif Akbar while addressing a press conference accompanying by other party leaders, said his party would organize a protest rally on June 5 in AJK's capital Muzaffarabad against the letter written by NCOC to Chief Election Commissioner AJK.

NCOC had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner AJK two days earlier suggesting him to postpone the general election to be must held before the end of July, the ending tenure of present Assembly as the public gatherings could intensify the spread of covid- 19 where the positivity rate is already more than 9 percent.

The letter was circulated on social media but a spokes person of Election commission said they yet to receive the letter and will decide according with the provisions of the law and interim constitution of AJK afterward. However there is no provision in the AJK's interim constitution to postpone the general election unless the legislative Assembly passes some special law.

The election commission under the constitution is bound to announce the schedule of election before 45 minimum days of ending date of present Assembly's tenure which is 31 July this year.

Mr Akbar apprehended that government in the centre was planning to manipulate the general election in AJK by establishing an interim set up in the region as it did in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) he alleged and apprehended that central government managed the letter through NCOC for postponement of election.

He said that said letter was unlawful without any mandate and must be ignored as constitution does not provide any power to election commission for considering such a suggestion and the people of AJK will react strongly against such an extra constitutional act.

He said party will hold a protest rally on June 5 from Lal Chouk appar Ada to Press club making it clear on the authorities that the people will not accept usurping their right to choose genuine representative and consequences of such an act would be for reaching.

He pointed out that NCONC didn't postponed by elections in Punjab and Sindh despite high Covid positivity rate (more than 8 percent) how could it suggest in AJK which is legally out of its original jurisdiction of powers?, and termed it a conspiracy to rig the elections in the area.

He also alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was part of that conspiracy as the party was frightened of losing election due to bad performance which was evident from the fact that party couldn't announce its candidates for election.