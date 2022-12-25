PPP all set to observe 15th death anniversary of BB Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter has finalized arrangements to observe the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto shaheed on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP here Sunday, former media advisor to ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Mian Khurram Rasool, said that the city would be decorated with the portraits of former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto. He said ZAB and BB devoted their lives to the people and democracy. They both created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces, he said.

Meanwhile, Vice-President PPP, Punjab Malik Khalid Boby, said that Quran Khawani would be held at 1:00 p.m. and 'Dua' would be offered at 5.

05 p.m. He informed that Federal ministers and central local leadership would attend the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, PPP city president Raja Kamran Hussain said that members from local bodies, People Students Federation, People Youth Organization, Women Wing, People Lawyers Forums and People's Unity of PIA would participate in the event.

He said that Shaheed BB was a leader of international stature and her services would be remembered forever.

Speakers will highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who struggled for democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan, he told and added that Bhutto Langer would also be distributed on the occasion.

It is to mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.