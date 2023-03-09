UrduPoint.com

PPP Always At Front In Advocating Women's Rights: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was always at the front when it comes to advocating the women's rights and would continue to stand for them .

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the rehabilitation of flood victims was the government's top priority which was putting every possible step in that regard.

Marri further said the Peoples Party (PPP)had given the constitution to the nation that guarantees the rights of women and pledged that the government would do more to uphold those rights.

The minister said that the coalition government was committed to political and economic stability in the country and was working beyond all political and party-based interests.

About the BISP, Shazia Marri said that BISP had emerged as the biggest social protection network in the history of the country.

"Through BISP, the government is striving to address vulnerability of women by empowering them through income support to poorest of the poor families," she added.

