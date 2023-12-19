PPP always believes in power of public mandate: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said his party would opt to play the opposition’s role during the next tenure rather than becoming ‘Laadla’ (favorite) or ‘Selected’ as it always believed in the power of public mandate.

Addressing a press conference here at Kundi Model Farm, the PPP Information Secretary said the country had faced a ‘Laadla’ in the recent past and borne its losses.

He said the PPP has a clear stance that the general elections must be held in time in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The different political parties, who have fear of defeat, expressed their wish to delay the elections by showing their lame excuses like bad weather conditions and demanding appointments of ROs and DROs from the judiciary, he mentioned.

Replying to a question regarding PPP candidates, Kundi said the party was in the process of finalizing its candidates. The complete panel of candidates from Constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan would be announced on Thursday, he mentioned.

He said the PPP would contest upcoming general elections under its manifesto of ‘Roti-Kapra aur Makaan’ and it would accept the public mandate.

Kundi also paid tribute to the security forces that were rendering sacrifices to establish peace in the country. He said the PPP, if came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would raise the salaries

of KP Police as it was less than the Punjab Police.

He demanded that the district administration to resolve the local issues of Dera Ismail Khan including WAPDA-related issues, farmers' issues and TMA employee issues on a priority basis.

Moreover, he said, about 40 local employees of WAPDA including 20 Superintendents were transferred to other cities. He said the PPP stood shoulder-to-shoulder with those employees as it was the issue of 40 families who were being affected by this decision.

About farmers' issues, Kundi said the fertilizers were not available for them in the open market during wheat sowing season and they were being forced to purchase it from the black market. He said agriculture was considered as the backbone of the national economy, adding, how the agriculture sector could be flourished without giving due facilities to the farmers.

He demanded that the administration to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

Faisal Kundi said non-payment of salaries to Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) employees was another major issue. He said that once the TMA was a profitable organization. Where the income of TMA was being utilized if its employees were deprived of their basic right of salaries, he questioned.

He said the PPP would stand with the public on these issues and start a protest if these issues were not addressed.

After the 2022 floodings, the PPP Information Secretary said, his party has started construction of Two million houses in Sindh which were near to completion. The ownership of these houses would be given to guardian women of those families who lost their homes due to recent flooding.

Moreover, he claimed, the PPP provincial government in Sindh has established hospitals in the province wherein free-of-cost treatment for different diseases was being extended to citizens. The costly treatments including heart-related issues, liver transplants, kidney transplants and others were also being offered at these hospitals.

He said the same health facilities would be provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the PPP would be given mandate here.

On this occasion, former Tehsil President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Dera Engineer Farman Ullah Khan and PTI’s former Nazim in Union Council Shorkot Ali Malik announced to join PPP.

Faisal Kundi welcomed and congratulated them for joining PPP.