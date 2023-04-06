Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PPP Always Countered Dictatorship: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:52 PM

PPP always countered dictatorship: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that the PPP always countered dictatorship unlike other political parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that the PPP always countered dictatorship unlike other political parties.

Addressing a joint press conference along with other party leaders followed by an Iftar dinner in the honor of the media persons here on Thursday, he said that the PPP was ready for elections but this should be held after a general consensus.

He said that death of party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a loss to the state.

He said that the current political crises had impacted everything in the country and the people had been mentally and socially paralyzed.

"The PPP demands all institutions to take decisions within the constitutional limits," he said.

He said the PPP had completed its homework for the upcoming elections.

PPP leaders Neelum Jabbar, Faiza Malik and others were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Dictator Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

3 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

57 seconds ago
 Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenc ..

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Co ..

59 seconds ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

1 minute ago
 PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to poli ..

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to police

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.