PPP always countered dictatorship: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that the PPP always countered dictatorship unlike other political parties.

Addressing a joint press conference along with other party leaders followed by an Iftar dinner in the honor of the media persons here on Thursday, he said that the PPP was ready for elections but this should be held after a general consensus.

He said that death of party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a loss to the state.

He said that the current political crises had impacted everything in the country and the people had been mentally and socially paralyzed.

"The PPP demands all institutions to take decisions within the constitutional limits," he said.

He said the PPP had completed its homework for the upcoming elections.

PPP leaders Neelum Jabbar, Faiza Malik and others were also present.