PPP always demanded separate province in South Punjab: Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Tuesday said the Pakistan Peopls Party (PPP) had always demanded a separate province in South Punjab.

He said it was the PPP, which had tabled a resolution in that regard in the Parliament, which sailed through the Senate. However, it could not make the South Punjab province because it did not enjoy a two-third majority in the National Assembly in its last tenure, he added while addressing a news conference.

Gilani claimed that the opposition parties were on the same page for resolving the problems faced by the public.

A country could be stable economically unless it was politically stout, he added.

The PPP leader demanded an inquiry into the Ghotki trains collision with a time frame. Those who proved to be guilty should be taken to task, he added.

Gilani condemned the assassination of Pakistani origin Canadian familyPPP's local leaders were present on the occasion.