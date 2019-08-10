PPP always ensured direct participation of minority in general elections, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan's Muslim majority is the real protector and promoter of the minority here, the constitution of 1973 is a solid guarantee and PPP is the true representative and spokesperson of them

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan's Muslim majority is the real protector and promoter of the minority here, the constitution of 1973 is a solid guarantee and PPP is the true representative and spokesperson of them.In his message on the occasion of National Minority Day that is being observed today Sunday, the PPP Chairman said that the green national flag of the country could never be Pakistan's green crescent flag without the white part of it, which was endorsed by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This national flag is the real national narrative of Pakistan's highest social values, pro-humanity basis of ideology and national unity.He said that the PPP has always, in order to promote the harmony, played a very dynamic and positive role regarding necessary legislation, representation and equal opportunities for the minority.PPP Chairman said that only the PPP has always ensured direct participation of the minority in general elections so that they could play their vibrant role in country's affairs as the Party also ensured their representation in the Senate for the first time.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had through unanimously passed constitution eradicated all those points of trifles that could create unrest and disharmony in the country with regard to affairs and relations between the majority and the minority while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had established a full-fledged Minority Affairs Department in Sindh so as to speedily resolve the problems and issues of the minority.

Further, under the dynamic leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, August 11 was declared as National Minority Day and that ensured equal rights for the minority for good as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.Chairman said that PPP is the only political Party who gave general seats tickets to the non-Muslim workers including two Senators, one MNA, two MPAs while number of those elected by the Party as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of District Councils, Muncipal and Town Committees was around two dozens in Sindh, unmatched in entire country.He said that since the PPP has always took measures for the welfare and prosperity of the minority hence the cunning pro-status quo elements always hatched conspiracies to divide them and rule, which is only a decayed and stereotype mindset.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the struggle for the equal rights of the minority in Pakistan as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah which correlates to making Pakistan a real democratic welfare state and not a single Pakistani national is ready to go back form that stances even a single step and hence the PPP has no other option except to keep this struggle for the equality and democracy alive.