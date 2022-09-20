UrduPoint.com

Published September 20, 2022

PPP always fought for rights of people: Kamran Khalji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A member of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Kamran Khan Khalji on Tuesday said that that PPP was the only political party which always fought for the rights of the people and public consider it as the savior to solve the problems. He said that the workers were the backbone of the Party, so they should start full preparations for the upcoming local and general elections in Quetta.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan People's Party workers at his office. Kamran Khalji said that the Party was active and organized in Balochistan under the leadership of provincial leaders.

The Party workers have always struggled to make it active and have supported it in every difficult time, he expressed.

The PPP leader said that in the past, PPP was always abused in the elections and was defeated by rigging, but this time our leaders would foil all such conspiracies.

He said that the Party had achieved great success in the Local Body elections held in Balochistan. Like before, PPP will fully participate in the Local Body elections in Quetta, he said and added that that PPP would form its governments in the four provinces by winning with huge majority from all over the country including Balochistan.

