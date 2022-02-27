PPP always lead country to progress, prosperity: Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that whenever Pakistan People's Party (PPP)came into power, it led the country towards development and prosperity .

The zealous people of Multan will play a historic role in making party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's public march a success on March 3.

He made these remarks while addressing a workers' convention held here at Gilani House in connection with the Awami March.

About March, he stated that the arrangements had been finalized at Bahawalpur Bypass for the accommodation and food of the people.

"Democracy is alive in the country today because of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," Gilani said and claimed that the people of this region were standing by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the long march.