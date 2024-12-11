PPP Always Made Efforts For Youth's Rights And Welfare Of Students: Faisal Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always made efforts for the rights of the youth and welfare of the students.
He highlighted the message of peace, unity and development and threw light on the role of youth.
He was speaking as chief guest at the Peace Festival organised by People’s Students Federation (PSF), student wing of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Islamia College University unit. Member KP Assembly Arbab Zarak Khan and PPP office bearers were also present on the occasion.
Highlighting the services of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in education sector, the Governor said that education is the foundation of the nation's development.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that he himself had begun his political struggle from the platform of the People’s Students Federation. He urged the students to focus on their education as they in future would take the leadership of the country.
He said that the doors of the Governor’s House are opened for the students’ wing and subsidiaries of all political parties, saying that problems are solved through holding negotiations with the management of the institutes. He said that the process of organizing such positive activities should continue.
The Governor also stressed on the importance of the students’ union and termed it an effective platform for the political training of the young leadership and resolution of their problems.
He further said that besides the promotion of democratic norms, students’ unions also play a crucial role in creation of societal awareness.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated PSF affiliated students for organizing a successful festival. He also visited various stalls in the festival.
Provincial president PSF Rashid Afridi, President PSF Islamia College Hifzan Ullah Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.
