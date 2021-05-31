UrduPoint.com
PPP Always Plundered Farmers Rights, But Now Doing Dirty Politics On Water Issue: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:50 PM

PPP always plundered farmers rights, but now doing dirty politics on water issue: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said those who had always plundered farmers' rights in Sindh were now doing dirty politics on the water issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said those who had always plundered farmers' rights in Sindh were now doing dirty politics on the water issue.

Reacting to the statement of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, he said those who also did politics on the COVID-19 pandemic were now making political point scoring on the water issue.

He said 'Parchi' (receipt) chairman of PPP was following the policy of media statements and propaganda," he said in a statement issued here.

He said that those who knew nothing about the economy were portraying themselves as economic experts only in statements.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that those who plea-bargained Rs.10 billion in wheat corruption should feel shame for taking the name of farmers.

He said that those who looted farmer subsidies and commission in various schemes were also involved in lousy politics.

