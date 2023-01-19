PPP always prefers serving people: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Thursday said that top priority of Pakistan Peoples Party has always been serving the people and the public made it successful in the local body election in Sindh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Thursday said that top priority of Pakistan Peoples Party has always been serving the people and the public made it successful in the local body election in Sindh.

He shared these views while addressing a meeting of office bearers s of Pakistan Peoples Party Quetta Division.

Khair Muhammad Tareen said that the PPP has always made efforts to strengthen democracy in the country and service to the people is its motto saying that democracy existed in the country today was the result of the sacrifices of the leaders and workers of the PPP.

He said that in the local body elections in Sindh, the people have proved that the PPP was the largest political party in the country with a huge majority.

He said that PPP would make mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad. He congratulated party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari for winning the local body elections in Sindh with a huge majority.

