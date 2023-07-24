Open Menu

PPP Always Provided People With All Basic Facilities: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PPP always provided people with all basic facilities: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believed in democracy and had been striving for provision of basic facilities to people.

While talking to APP here, he said founder of the PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and former premier Benazir Bhutto made all-out efforts throughout their lives for uplift of the poor. The PPP slogan of 'Roti, Kapra Aur Makan' (food, clothing and shelter) for every poor by utilising all possible resources.

Tasneem said whenever Pakistan People's Party came to power, it always took practical steps for welfare of the common man. He hoped that the PPP would win the next elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Man All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

1 hour ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

2 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

2 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

3 hours ago
US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

14 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

14 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan