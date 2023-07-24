PPP always provided people with all basic facilities: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believed in democracy and had been striving for provision of basic facilities to people.

While talking to APP here, he said founder of the PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and former premier Benazir Bhutto made all-out efforts throughout their lives for uplift of the poor. The PPP slogan of 'Roti, Kapra Aur Makan' (food, clothing and shelter) for every poor by utilising all possible resources.

Tasneem said whenever Pakistan People's Party came to power, it always took practical steps for welfare of the common man. He hoped that the PPP would win the next elections.