PPP always raised voice for Kashmir cause: Kiran Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Women Wing Balochistan Kiran Baloch has said that Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the ray of hope for Kashmiris and the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said Bilawal's planned visit to Azad Kashmir is very important.

She said that the chairman of PPP is going to Azad Kashmir on May 21 at a time when India is going to hold the G20 conference in Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan People's Party's position regarding Kashmir has always been clear. PPP will continue to play its role until the independence of Occupied Kashmir.