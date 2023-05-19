UrduPoint.com

PPP Always Raised Voice For Kashmir Cause: Kiran Baloch

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PPP always raised voice for Kashmir cause: Kiran Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Women Wing Balochistan Kiran Baloch has said that Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the ray of hope for Kashmiris and the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said Bilawal's planned visit to Azad Kashmir is very important.

She said that the chairman of PPP is going to Azad Kashmir on May 21 at a time when India is going to hold the G20 conference in Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan People's Party's position regarding Kashmir has always been clear. PPP will continue to play its role until the independence of Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Visit Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.