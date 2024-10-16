PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro

Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Food, Jam Khan Shoro Wednesday emphasized Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) commitment to remembering its martyrs, citing the 2007 Karachi Karsaz attack on Benazir Bhutto's reception convoy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Irrigation and food, Jam Khan Shoro Wednesday emphasized Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) commitment to remembering its martyrs, citing the 2007 Karachi Karsaz attack on Benazir Bhutto's reception convoy.

Addressing a press conference, he highlighted Hyderabad's significant role in promoting democracy and the party's struggle against dictators. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is engaging with the current system, and a huge number of people are expected to participate in the convention on October 18 at Hattri Bypass.

On constitutional amendments, Shoro welcomed the unity among political parties. He further said that, the struggle of PPP, wether it is independence of judiciary or against dictators , is run from Hyderabad.

Regarding local government, Shoro credited PPP for introducing the system in Sindh, empowering municipalities and corporations.

The minister concluded by emphasizing PPP's connection with the people, not just party workers.

APP/nsm