PPP Always Strived For Middle Class Uplift: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PPP always strived for middle class uplift: Bilawal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan people’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that his party believed in betterment of common people and it strived for uplift of the middle class whenever it came to power.

Addressing a gathering at Bhalwal on Wednesday, he said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the permanent ambassador of democracy in the country and he gave his life for the cause of democracy. He said Pakistan People’s Party would win elections on the basis of its services for masses.

Bilawal said the PPP, after getting power in general election, would introduce the youth card for welfare of youngsters, increase the earning and give roof to the poor and depressed segments of society. He said he would continue the mission of his late mother. He said Benazir Bhutto had the mission of serving humanity and welfare of the common man in Pakistan. He said the PPP was the party of the poor and had been struggling to improve the living standards of the poor. He hoped the PPP would win the upcoming elections.

