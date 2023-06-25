PPP always strives for ensuring political stability: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Sunday Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always strived to ensuring political stability and democracy in the country.

Addressing a gathering here, he said all political parties were sitting together despite ideological differences for the sake of country's economic and political stability and strengthening democracy. The coalition government came to power after removal of former prime minister Imran Khan through a constitutional way to mitigate the sufferings of people amid inflation, unemployment and poverty, Tasneem said.

About sufferings of those affected by floods last year, Qureshi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto effectively voiced the miseries of 33 million people of Pakistan at the international forums, who were affected due to devastating floods. As a result, Pakistan received financial assistance of $9 billion for the flood affected people's rehabilitation, he added.

Referring to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's recent speech in National Assembly, Tasneem dispelled the impression of any strife between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and said Bilawal Bhutto explained that the basic issue was funds for the flood victims.

Bilawal reiterated the commitments regarding rehabilitation of the flood-affected people during his speech, he said and added, the PPP chairman highlighted the way a fascist leader in the United States promoted hatred-based populism and gave a call on January 6 for attacking the parliament and sensitive institutions led the democratic country take action against him for the country's stability, banning him on social media from where he was instigating violence. The same story was repeated in our country when sensitive military installations and monuments of army martyrs were vandalised on May 9 which, he said, the PPP could not forgive.

All the provisions in law and Constitution would be followed according to the kind of crimes committed on May 9 and those responsible would be taken to task, he concluded.