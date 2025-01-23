PPP always struggle for labourers, workers: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that the PPP has a three-generation long history of striving for labourers and workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that the PPP has a three-generation long history of striving for labourers and workers.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Ittehad Union of All Pakistan Employees of OGDCL, he felicitated the newly elected President Zahid Hussain Bhutto and other members from the Union.

He said that the PPP and labourers unitedly attained a Constitution for the country, by struggling shoulder to shoulder with the Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"This was the first time that the labourers of the country were given unprecedented rights. The labourers also struggled with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was able to face dictators like General Zia and General Musharraf with the support of her brothers," he added.

He said the PPP, when given the opportunity has always upheld the labourers’ agenda. The labour policy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was devolved, and put into practice first by the Government of Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto said the party has protected and furthered the cause of labour rights in the Federal and provincial systems. The economy can thrive with support of the labourer fraternity, he added.

He recalled increasing the allowances of employees during his tenure as the Foreign Minister, adding that the last increase had also been made by the PPP government in 2011.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the success of the members is a testament to the majority of those within the institution supporting their cause. There is no system in the world where a government can sustain without the support of the people.

"History is witness that systems that are run against the wishes of the people cannot survive. This is relevant even today in Pakistan. The government occasionally adds to its own issues through one-sided policies devoid of consensus. Decisions that are consensus-based and adhere to the desires of the people are more effective and easier to implement. The 18th Amendment cannot be tampered with today because it was based on consensus and the will of the people," he added.

He said that the policies being made today could have seen more success if the allies were consulted. Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP is the voice of the people not only in the Parliament, but in all interactions with the government’s representatives. He commended the employees at the institution for their hard work. Chairman Bilawal advocated for an end to the politics of hate.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern regarding the current political climate which does not cater towards resolving the issues of the people. He said that the solutions to the problems of the people should take precedence instead of someone’s imprisonment or release.