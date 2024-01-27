PPP always supports CPEC for benefits of masses: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday said that his party always supported the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for benefits of people of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday said that his party always supported the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for benefits of people of Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that former President Asif Ali Zardari had paid several visits to the brotherly country China and supported CPEC.

Bilawal said that PPP strongly believed in power of masses rather politcal victimization, adding there was no politcal prisoner in the tenure of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari governments.

He said PPP was the first political party that presented its manfestio and that his struggle was against unemployment, poverty, price hike and hunger.

Without naming PTI Founder, he said a political leader who was making tall slogans of arresting and throwing political opponents in jails besides not giving NRO was now in prison and is talking about negotiation.

Despite 10 years long rule of PTI, he said that the problems of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were not addressed and grievances of masses increased.

Bilawal said that people were real powers in democracy and urged them to exercise their right of franchise wisely on February 8, 2024.

While highlighting salient features of his party manfestio, he said that his party would construct three million houses for poor people.

Bilawal said the politics of two times elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto revolves around masses.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be put on path of development besides the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of the province to be removed.

Bilawal Bhutto urged masses to exercise their right of votes wisely and elect committed political representatives with a strong will to address their problems swiftly and take the country on road to progress and development.