PPP always work for welfare of people, empower women: Humayun Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Central General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Humayun Khan Friday said that the party has always worked for the welfare of the people and taken all possible steps to empower women across the country.

During meeting with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid, he reiterated the PPP is a democratic force that has always stood for the rights of the people.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in the province, party affairs and future plans.

During the discussion, Humayun Khan praised Rubina Khalid's efforts in protecting women's rights and assisting deserving individuals through BISP initiatives.

Rubina Khalid, on her part, presented several proposals aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the BISP programme.

She said that BISP continues to provide financial assistance to deserving families, playing a vital role in social protection.

Both leaders also agreed to work together on initiatives related to education, healthcare and the creation of employment opportunities in the province.