PPP Always Worked For Strengthening Of Institutions: Khosa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:23 PM

Former Punjab Governor, Latif Khan Khosa, said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always worked for strengthening of institutions and for cause of democracy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Punjab Governor, Latif Khan Khosa, said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always worked for strengthening of institutions and for cause of democracy.

He stated that his party leadership never hesitated in appearing before any court of law whenever they were summoned.

PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, appeared in Accountability Court recently in Toshakhana case despite COVID-19 outbreak and illness, he informed.

Mr Khosa expressed these views while talking to provincial president of People Lawyers forum , Malik Safdar here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Khurram Latif Khosa, PPP senior leader said be it former president Asif Ali Zardari or ex PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, they never felt reluctance in courts unlike other political parties leadership.

PPP leadership did not opt to go abroad and face the cases against them following rule of law, he explained.

