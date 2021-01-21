UrduPoint.com
PPP And PML-N Were Spreading Negative Propaganda Against Pakistan Army: Senior Minister GBr

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

PPP and PML-N were spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan Army: Senior Minister GBr

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon said that PPP and PML-N were spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan Army. The main purpose of establishing PDM is to discredit the institutions. He said that PML-N and PPP have come to an end and they have now become parties of vested interests.He said that Instead of wailing PML-N and PPP should support us in the interest of the region. He said that we were ready to accept their every legitimate demand.

Talking to media, he said that we want to keep the region away from political confrontation because political and religious riots had been going on in the area for a long time, now this area could not tolerate any kind of confrontation.

He said that Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid was the best administrator and under his leadership the provincial government was striving for the development of the area with full vigor. He said that billions were being spent for laying sewerage line in Skardu city and work was being done on war footing for construction of major power projects.

Replying to a question, he said that Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid would soon visit Baltistan and resolve issues, adding that the Chief Minister has great sympathy for Baltistan.

