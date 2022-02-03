UrduPoint.com

PPP And PTI Joint Candidate Wins ACB Vice Chairman Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:13 PM

PPP and PTI joint candidate wins ACB vice chairman seat

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Fawad Ali Thursday became the new Vice President of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) with the support of Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Both PTI and PPP joined hands to defeat PML-N in the ACB elections where PTI and PML-N have 5 seats each while the PPP has two seas.

For the election of VC Abbottabad Cantonment Board, three candidates of the three political parties have submitted their nomination papers where Daniyal Khan of PTI, Fawad Ali PPP and Wajid Khan PML-N.

Both PTI and PML-N had equal strength of five votes each while there were only two members from the PPP who were holding the triumph card.

After long negotiations between PPP and PTI, it has been decided to join hands against PML-N and withdraw the candidate of PTI in favour of PPP Fawad Ali.

According to the official result, Wajid Khan of PML-N could bag only five votes while Fawad Ali joint candidate of PPP and PTI won the seat by obtaining seven votes.

The newly-elected VP Fawad Ali will also take oath soon after the announcement of the results. It is pertinent that the schedule for the election of cantonment board VP was changed twice from Jan 28 and Feb 1 as some of the nominated members were preoccupied with their official work.

>