PPP Announces 3 Days Mourning Over Death Of Rashid Rabbani

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

PPP announces 3 days mourning over death of Rashid Rabbani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a 3-day mourning over the sad demise of senior party leader Rashid Rabbani, Vice President PPP Sindh and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Sindh who passed away at a Karachi hospital on Thursday.

According to a party announcement here, public meeting of October 18 will be held in the memories of Shuhda-e-Karsaz and late Rashid Rabbani.

