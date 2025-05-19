PPP announces May 26 protest over poor governance, law and order in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced a protest on May 26 against what it calls the deteriorating situation, rampant corruption and poor governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PPP’s Provincial Deputy Secretary for Information Gohar Inqilabi said that people from all walks of life are being invited to join the protest, which will be held in front of the provincial assembly building.

He said the protest aims to raise a voice against the worsening law and order situation, rising insecurity, and mega corruption scandals in the province. “The Chief Minister is removing his own ministers over corruption charges, while ministers accuse the Chief Minister of the same.

This government is busy in internal power struggles and corruption instead of serving the people,” he said.

Gohar Inqilabi added that the southern districts of the province are facing alarming security threats, where even police stations shut down at night, putting the lives and property of citizens at serious risk.

He criticized both the provincial and Federal governments, alleging that it feels as if the province has been "handed over to contractors."

He urged the public to participate in large numbers to demand accountability and restoration of law, order, and governance in the province.