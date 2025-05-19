PPP Announces May 26 Protest Over Poor Governance, Law And Order In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced a protest on May 26 against what it calls the deteriorating situation, rampant corruption and poor governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PPP’s Provincial Deputy Secretary for Information Gohar Inqilabi said that people from all walks of life are being invited to join the protest, which will be held in front of the provincial assembly building.
He said the protest aims to raise a voice against the worsening law and order situation, rising insecurity, and mega corruption scandals in the province. “The Chief Minister is removing his own ministers over corruption charges, while ministers accuse the Chief Minister of the same.
This government is busy in internal power struggles and corruption instead of serving the people,” he said.
Gohar Inqilabi added that the southern districts of the province are facing alarming security threats, where even police stations shut down at night, putting the lives and property of citizens at serious risk.
He criticized both the provincial and Federal governments, alleging that it feels as if the province has been "handed over to contractors."
He urged the public to participate in large numbers to demand accountability and restoration of law, order, and governance in the province.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int'l Conference on "Computing and Related Technologies" to begin at SMIU from May 213 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to providing more comfortable environment at stations: Hanif3 minutes ago
-
6 suspects arrested with over 6 kg drugs3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage attends briefing on Quaid-e-Azam Academy3 minutes ago
-
PPP announces May 26 protest over poor governance, law and order in KP3 minutes ago
-
JCP nominates Ejaz Swati as CJ BCH13 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to complete WASA’s projects for supplying water to public in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to ensure transparency in public welfare projects13 minutes ago
-
Fire flares up again in Margalla Hills; over 70 firefighters battling blaze13 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on plea of Gandapur23 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to conduct soil testing23 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather in Bahawalpur23 minutes ago