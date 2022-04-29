UrduPoint.com

PPP Announces Province-wide Protest Against Disrespecting Incident At Masjid-e-Nabvi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh has announced a protest across the province on Saturday, tomorrow, against a sloganeering and indecent language incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi

PPP Sindh's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that PPP would stage a protest demonstration against PTI's act of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabvi at all district headquarters.

PPP Sindh's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that PPP would stage a protest demonstration against PTI's act of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabvi at all district headquarters.

He apealed to the people of different sections of the society to take part in the protest against those, who disrespected the sacred places.

He said that PTI, which claimed to establish Riyasat e Madina and the same had disrespected the Madina while standing at Madina.

