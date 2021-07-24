PPP announces to participate in CB polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Peshawar City chapter has announced to participate in Cantonment Board elections and decided to field candidates on all wards of the board.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with President PPP, Peshawar city, Zulfikar Afghani in the chair here on Sunday. Those who attended were included provincial senior vice president, Ayub Shah, Tahir Abbas, Yawar Naseer, Shaukatullah Hamdard, Jehanzeb Takadar, Faheem Shah, Tariq Rahim, Syed Aizaz Shah and others office bearers attended the meeting at large.

PPP candidates for Cantonment Board polls included Yedullah Khan Bangash, Naeem Bakhsh, Mohammad Usman and Imran Jadoon Ghauri.

The meeting unanimously decided full participation in Cantonment Board polls and fielded candidates on all wards.

Addressing the meeting, Zulfikar Afghani said that PPP will show good results in Cantonment Boards polls and urged upon the party workers for launching the election campaign of candidates.