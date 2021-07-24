UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Announces To Participate In CB Polls

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

PPP announces to participate in CB polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Peshawar City chapter has announced to participate in Cantonment Board elections and decided to field candidates on all wards of the board.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with President PPP, Peshawar city, Zulfikar Afghani in the chair here on Sunday. Those who attended were included provincial senior vice president, Ayub Shah, Tahir Abbas, Yawar Naseer, Shaukatullah Hamdard, Jehanzeb Takadar, Faheem Shah, Tariq Rahim, Syed Aizaz Shah and others office bearers attended the meeting at large.

.

PPP candidates for Cantonment Board polls included Yedullah Khan Bangash, Naeem Bakhsh, Mohammad Usman and Imran Jadoon Ghauri.

The meeting unanimously decided full participation in Cantonment Board polls and fielded candidates on all wards.

Addressing the meeting, Zulfikar Afghani said that PPP will show good results in Cantonment Boards polls and urged upon the party workers for launching the election campaign of candidates.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

46 minutes ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

1 hour ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.