PPP Announces Unconditional Support To PML-N In By-polls

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira announced to extend PPP's unconditional support for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

In a joint press conference flanked by Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Prime Minister's aide made announcement of unconditional support of his party.

Kaira said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, after thorough analysis and discussions within the party, concluded that the PML-N as their ally could end the evil spread by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said, "We want to end the scourge of PTI government's vicious propaganda that created unwanted polarisation in the society." Kaira said that the people completely rejected the policies of PTI and entrusted full confidence in the PPP leadership.

Criticising the PTI's previous policies, the Adviser said the PPP and the coalition government did not believe in benefiting through subsidies to elite like PTI government, however, it encouraged to introduce targeted subsidies only for the lowest income class.

