PPP, ANP Activists Announce Joining PTI

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

PPP, ANP activists announce joining PTI

PPP and ANP activists and former members District Council Peshawar Haji Sher Farzand and Shamsher Ali Khan along with their associates Thursday joined PTI after reposing full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and expressing satisfaction on the performance of the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :PPP and ANP activists and former members District Council Peshawar Haji Sher Farzand and Shamsher Ali Khan along with their associates Thursday joined PTI after reposing full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and expressing satisfaction on the performance of the incumbent government.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who was chief guest of the joining ceremony welcomed the new comers to the fold of PTI and said that he was thankful to them for their confidence in PTI and its leader Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to KP CM, Kamran Bangash, MNA Haji Shaukat Ali and others were also present on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

