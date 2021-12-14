UrduPoint.com

PPP, ANP Announce Alliance In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

PPP, ANP announce alliance in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced its support for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) on the mayor seat in Kohat.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Secretary Malik Amjad Afridi and the ANP Kohat organiser Dr Safdar announced the alliance during a press conference.

Afridi said that in return the PPP will support the ANP candidates at Dera Tehsil (sub-district) level. The local government elections will be held in 17 districts of the province on December 19.

The candidates will continue their election campaign till midnight of Dec 17. The streets, roads, intersections and walls in 17 districts including DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan were mostly occupied by banners and posters of candidates from different political parties.

