PPP, ANP, JUI-F Reject KP CM’s Proposal For Kalabagh Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Major political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have rejected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent proposal to construct the Kalabagh Dam.

According to media reports, ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan stated that the Kalabagh Dam was not a solution to recurring floods in the country.

JUI-F spokesperson in KP, Abdul Jalil Jan, termed the project a “dead horse” and questioned the CM about his earlier claim of constructing 350 dams.

PPP’s provincial general secretary, Humayun Khan, while speaking to a news outlet, also dismissed the proposal, saying the Kalabagh Dam was a project that “can never be revived,” accusing the KP CM of misleading the public.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bukhari, had supported the idea of constructing the dam, suggesting that all provinces should work on a joint action plan.

It may be recalled that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, in a statement on Monday, had extended support for the Kalabagh Dam, saying Pakistan’s national interest should not be undermined in the name of provincialism.

He added that the concerns of provinces should be addressed and a consensus reached to execute a project like Kalabagh Dam for the benefit of the entire nation.

