PPP, ANP, QWP Discuss Seat Adjustment With JUI-F

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 07:29 PM

PPP, ANP, QWP discuss seat adjustment with JUI-F

The delegations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) visited Mufti Mahmood Markaz, the provincial secretariat of JUI-F and discussed seat adjustment in the forthcoming general elections with it, said Abdul Jalil Jan, the provincial spokesman of JUI-F here on Monday

The delegation of PPP consisted of former provincial president, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former KP Assembly Speaker Kiramatullah Khan Chagarmati, Amjad Khan Afridi, Malik Tehmash Khan, and Misbahuddin while the delegation of ANP consisted of the provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Khadim Hussain and Shakeel Umerzai.

Similarly, a delegation of QWP comprised of its provincial president Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Dr Farooq, Aad Afridi, and Fayyaz Khan also visited the provincial headquarters of JUI-F and held detailed negotiations regarding seat adjustment.

During the negotiation team of JUI-F was represented by its provincial ameer, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Senator Dilawar Khan, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and Asif Iqbal Daudzai.

According to Abdul Jalil Jan, the provincial spokesman of JUI-F, the delegations of all these three political parties expressed their desire for joint participation in the February 8 polls. The provincial ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman while welcoming the visit of the leadership of the political parties to Mufti Mahmood Markaz stressed the need for harmony among the political parties in the province and said that traditions and toleration have always been respected.

He said that the joint struggle waged in previous years had also promoted harmony and said that the process of negotiations among the political parties would continue.

