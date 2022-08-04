UrduPoint.com

PPP Appreciates Coalition Govt's Efforts To Boost Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretary Finance Rana Jawad on Wednesday said that the efforts of the coalition government were turning fruitful for the economy and the rupee was getting stronger day by day.

In a statement issued here, he said that a Rs 10 decrease in the Dollar rate in just one day proved that the difficulties of the common people would be reduced in upcoming days. He demanded the government to reduce the increased prices of cars and motorcycles as the price of dollar was getting decreased. He said that decision on the foreign funding case by the Election Commission of Pakistan had positive impact on the economy. He said that stock market also gained reasonable points today (Wednesday) due to the restoration of confidence of the investors in the national economy.

More Stories From Pakistan

