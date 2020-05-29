PPP approaches FIA against foreign woman

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against a foreign woman Cynthia D Richie for allegedly posting "derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against a foreign woman Cynthia D Richie for allegedly posting "derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Twitter.

PPP District Islamabad President Shakeel Abbasi, in his application, said Cynthia D Richie's remarks had caused pain and agony to the people of Pakistan, who paid their utmost respect to the late leader, and requested an immediate action against her, according to a press release.