UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Approaches FIA Against Foreign Woman

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:05 AM

PPP approaches FIA against foreign woman

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against a foreign woman Cynthia D Richie for allegedly posting "derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against a foreign woman Cynthia D Richie for allegedly posting "derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Twitter.

PPP District Islamabad President Shakeel Abbasi, in his application, said Cynthia D Richie's remarks had caused pain and agony to the people of Pakistan, who paid their utmost respect to the late leader, and requested an immediate action against her, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Shakeel Pakistan Peoples Party Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

26 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.